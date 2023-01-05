Thu, Jan 05, 2023 @ 06:00 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGold Price Could Extend Gains To $1,900, Here’s Why

Gold Price Could Extend Gains To $1,900, Here’s Why

Titan FX
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • Gold price started a fresh increase above the $1,825 resistance.
  • A connecting bullish trend line is forming with support near $1,835 on the 4-hours chart.
  • EUR/USD might attempt a fresh increase above the 1.0700 zone.
  • The US ADP employment could change 150K in Dec 2022, up from 127K.

Gold Price Technical Analysis

Gold price formed a base above the $1,780 level against the US Dollar. The price started a steady increase above the $1,800 and $1,810 levels.

The 4-hours chart of XAU/USD indicates that the price gained pace above the $1,820 resistance zone. The price even moved above the $1,850 level and settled well above the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours) plus the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours).

The price tested the $1,865 and started a consolidation phase. On the upside, the price might face sellers near the $1,872 level.

The next major resistance is near the $1,880 level. Any more gains might send the price towards the $1,900 resistance level, above which gold price might revisit the $1,920 resistance.

On the downside, an initial support is near the $1,840 level. There is also a connecting bullish trend line forming with support near $1,835 on the same chart.

The next major support is near the $1,822 level. The main support is near $1,800, below which gold price might struggle to stay above the $1,780 zone.

Looking at EUR/USD, the pair could attempt a fresh increase if it clears the 1.0700 resistance zone in the coming sessions.

Economic Releases to Watch Today

  • US Initial Jobless Claims – Forecast 225K, versus 225K previous.
  • US ADP Employment Change for Dec 2022 – Forecast 150K, versus 127K previous.
Titan FX
Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.