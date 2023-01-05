Gold Price Could Extend Gains To $1,900, Here’s Why

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Key Highlights

Gold price started a fresh increase above the $1,825 resistance.

A connecting bullish trend line is forming with support near $1,835 on the 4-hours chart.

EUR/USD might attempt a fresh increase above the 1.0700 zone.

The US ADP employment could change 150K in Dec 2022, up from 127K.

Gold Price Technical Analysis

Gold price formed a base above the $1,780 level against the US Dollar. The price started a steady increase above the $1,800 and $1,810 levels.

The 4-hours chart of XAU/USD indicates that the price gained pace above the $1,820 resistance zone. The price even moved above the $1,850 level and settled well above the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours) plus the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours).

The price tested the $1,865 and started a consolidation phase. On the upside, the price might face sellers near the $1,872 level.

The next major resistance is near the $1,880 level. Any more gains might send the price towards the $1,900 resistance level, above which gold price might revisit the $1,920 resistance.

On the downside, an initial support is near the $1,840 level. There is also a connecting bullish trend line forming with support near $1,835 on the same chart.

The next major support is near the $1,822 level. The main support is near $1,800, below which gold price might struggle to stay above the $1,780 zone.

Looking at EUR/USD, the pair could attempt a fresh increase if it clears the 1.0700 resistance zone in the coming sessions.

