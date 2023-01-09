Mon, Jan 09, 2023 @ 10:09 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEUR/USD: Fresh Advance Signals an End of a Shallow Correction

EUR/USD: Fresh Advance Signals an End of a Shallow Correction

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

The Euro rises further in Asian/early European trading on Monday, lifted by renewed risk sentiment, which deflates the dollar, as markets expect that the Fed would further ease the pace of rate hikes in the next policy meeting.

The single currency rose almost 1.2% on Friday, after US labor report showed that US labor market is not as tight as initially estimated that adds to the notion of further easing of the pace of Fed policy tightening.

Friday’s bullish engulfing pattern underpinned recovery, with today’s rally through pivotal barrier at 1.0625 (converged 10/20DMA’s) further firmed the structure and signal that shallow 1.0713/1.0483 correction might be over.

Daily chart studies show 14-d momentum returned to positive territory and Stochastic/RSI are heading north that supports the action, which needs a clear break of pivotal Fibo barrier at 0.7046 (61.8% of 1.1494/0.9535) and a lower top of May 30 (1.0786) to signal continuation of a broader recovery from 0.9535 (2022 low of Sep 28).

Fresh bulls are expected to remain intact while near-term action stays above 1.0625 (converged 10/20DMA’s).

Res: 1.0711; 1.0736; 1.0746; 1.0786.
Sup: 1.0625; 1.0579; 1.0515; 1.0483.

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.