Tue, Jan 10, 2023 @ 11:31 GMT
USD/JPY Seeks Support

By Orbex

The Japanese yen rallied over better-than-expected Tokyo CPI in December. On the daily chart, a break below August’s low (130.50) has put the buy side under pressure. The latest bounce hit resistance in the supply zone 134.70-135.00 which coincides with the 30-day moving average. The bulls will need to clear the support-turned-resistance of 133.30 before they could turn short-term sentiment around. The psychological level of 130.00 at the bottom of the bounce is a critical floor to keep the dollar steady.

