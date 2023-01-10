USD/JPY Seeks Support

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Japanese yen rallied over better-than-expected Tokyo CPI in December. On the daily chart, a break below August’s low (130.50) has put the buy side under pressure. The latest bounce hit resistance in the supply zone 134.70-135.00 which coincides with the 30-day moving average. The bulls will need to clear the support-turned-resistance of 133.30 before they could turn short-term sentiment around. The psychological level of 130.00 at the bottom of the bounce is a critical floor to keep the dollar steady.