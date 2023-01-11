Wed, Jan 11, 2023 @ 11:28 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisAUD/USD: The Market May Collapse to a Minimum of 0.617

AUD/USD: The Market May Collapse to a Minimum of 0.617

Orbex
By Orbex

Most likely, the AUDUSD currency will form a bearish triple zigzag Ⓦ-Ⓧ-Ⓨ-Ⓧ-Ⓩ in the long term, where the primary wave Ⓩ is a simple zigzag (A)-(B)-(C).

At the moment, an impulse wave (C) is being formed, which consists of minor sub-waves 1-2-3-4-5.

Perhaps the development of the minor corrective wave 4 in the form of a minute triple zigzag has been completed. Thus, the market may continue to move down in the impulse wave 5.

The currency is expected to decline to the previous low of 0.617, marked by the impulse 3.

Alternatively, the corrective wave 4 continues its development.

Bulls could build only four parts of correction 4, that is, we can see fully formed sub-waves ⓦ-ⓧ-ⓨ-ⓧ, and the sub-wave ⓩ is still being built.

In the near future, the market may grow to 0.724. At that level, actionary sub-waves ⓨ and ⓩ will be equal.

An approximate scheme of possible future movement is shown on the chart.

Orbex
Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.