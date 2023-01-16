DAX 40 Grinds Higher

Mon, Jan 16, 2023 @ 14:42 GMT
The Dax 40 extends gains as markets go risk-on post-US inflation. A bullish MA cross on the daily chart confirms increased risk appetite after a rally above last June’s high of 14650. As the RSI repeatedly flirts with overbought territory, a pullback may catch the eye of bullish followers. Another sign of exhaustion comes from the hourly chart where a bearish RSI divergence shows a loss of momentum. 14960 is the immediate support in case the index takes a breather. 15400 at the start of a sharp sell-off in February is the target. 

