DAX 40 Grinds Higher

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Dax 40 extends gains as markets go risk-on post-US inflation. A bullish MA cross on the daily chart confirms increased risk appetite after a rally above last June’s high of 14650. As the RSI repeatedly flirts with overbought territory, a pullback may catch the eye of bullish followers. Another sign of exhaustion comes from the hourly chart where a bearish RSI divergence shows a loss of momentum. 14960 is the immediate support in case the index takes a breather. 15400 at the start of a sharp sell-off in February is the target.