Wed, Jan 18, 2023 @ 09:57 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisNZDUSD Bulls Face Big Challenge Around 0.6500

NZDUSD Bulls Face Big Challenge Around 0.6500

XM.com
By XM.com

NZDUSD continues to rise above the Ichimoku cloud and the short-term simple moving averages (SMAs), remaining above the long-term downtrend line. According to the MACD, positive momentum could push for further gains as the indicator picks up steam above its red signal line. The RSI is also advancing, though, it is relatively close to the 70 overbought threshold.

More increases could drive the market towards the six-month high of 0.6512 ahead of the 0.6570 barrier, registered on May 29. Even higher, the price could challenge the 0.7170 resistance, taken from the peak in August 2021.

A reversal to the downside could stall at the 20- and the 40-day SMAs at 0.6330 and 0.6285 respectively before entering into the Ichimoku cloud and testing the crucial 200-day SMA at 0.6200. Further below, the 0.6150 support could also provide support, shifting the outlook back to bearish.

Regarding the long-term picture, the bullish outlook has built up as the pair continues to hold above the descending trend line.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.