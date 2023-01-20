AUD/USD Falls Back

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Australian dollar softened after an uptick in December’s unemployment rate. A cut through 0.6940 has invalidated this demand zone, elbowing the bulls to the side. This left a shooting star on the daily chart, which may foreshadow a U-turn. 0.6820 near the base of a previous bullish breakout momentum sits on the 30-day moving average, making it an area of confluence. A deeper correction would test the daily low at 0.6720. On the upside, the buy side will need to push back to 0.6950 to relieve their trapped fellows first.