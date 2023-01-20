Dow Jones 30 Breaks Support

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Dow Jones 30 weakens as fewer jobless claims point to a tight US labour market. The mid-December liquidation point at 34400 has proved to be a tough level to crack. The price’s sharp reversal suggests that the bears could still have the final word. A clean cut through 33700 then 33400 has put the bulls on the defensive, with the latter becoming a fresh resistance. The index is now probing bids at the lower band of a previous consolidation at 32850. The RSI’ oversold condition may attract some bargain hunters.