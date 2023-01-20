Nikkei 225 Wave Analysis

Nikkei 225 broke resistance level 26500.00

Likely to rise to resistance level 27000.00

Nikkei 225 index continues to rise after the earlier breakout of the resistance level 26500.00 (which stopped the previous waves 4 and (1)).

The breakout of the resistance level 26500.00 coincided with the breakout of the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the previous downward impulse from December.

Nikkei 225 index can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 27000.00 (former monthly low from November).