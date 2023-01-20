Nikkei 225 Wave Analysis

- Nikkei 225 broke resistance level 26500.00
- Likely to rise to resistance level 27000.00
Nikkei 225 index continues to rise after the earlier breakout of the resistance level 26500.00 (which stopped the previous waves 4 and (1)).
The breakout of the resistance level 26500.00 coincided with the breakout of the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the previous downward impulse from December.
Nikkei 225 index can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 27000.00 (former monthly low from November).