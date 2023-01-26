Thu, Jan 26, 2023 @ 13:35 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisAUD/USD: Aussie Hits 5-month High vs US Dollar, Boosted by Hot Australian...

AUD/USD: Aussie Hits 5-month High vs US Dollar, Boosted by Hot Australian Inflation

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

The AUDUSD hit new 5-month high on Thursday, following strong bullish acceleration on Wednesday, sparked by unexpected rise in consumer prices in Q4, which signals that the RBA would continue to raise interest rates in coming meetings.

Break and close above Fibo barrier at 0.7091 (61.8% of 0.7661/0.6170) on Wednesday, generated initial bullish signal, which will require verification on weekly close above this barrier (reinforced by nearby 200WMA at 0.7071).

Bulls eye immediate barrier at 0.7136 (Aug 2022 high), followed by falling 100WMA / weekly cloud top (0.7170) and May 2022 high (0.7283).

Overbought daily studies warn of limited pullback before larger bulls resume, with broken psychological 0.70 barrier reverted to solid support and reinforced by 10DMA).

Res: 0.7128; 0.7136; 0.7170; 0.7283.
Sup: 0.7071; 0.7048; 0.7000; 0.6924.

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.