Fri, Jan 27, 2023 @ 11:10 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEUR/JPY Looks to Breakout

EUR/JPY Looks to Breakout

Orbex
By Orbex

The Japanese yen strengthened after Tokyo CPI beat expectations. On the daily chart, the pair is in a horizontal range between 137.60 and 142.90 as it tries to keep the uptrend intact in the medium-term. Recent jitters have found support above 140.50, which is essential to keep intraday buyers committed. A break above the upper band at 142.90 would flush the remaining sellers out and propel the pair above 144.00, putting the euro on a bullish extension. A bearish breakout would send the pair to 139.00.

Orbex
Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.