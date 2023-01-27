EUR/JPY Looks to Breakout

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Japanese yen strengthened after Tokyo CPI beat expectations. On the daily chart, the pair is in a horizontal range between 137.60 and 142.90 as it tries to keep the uptrend intact in the medium-term. Recent jitters have found support above 140.50, which is essential to keep intraday buyers committed. A break above the upper band at 142.90 would flush the remaining sellers out and propel the pair above 144.00, putting the euro on a bullish extension. A bearish breakout would send the pair to 139.00.