Tue, Jan 31, 2023 @ 19:21 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisNasdaq 100 Wave Analysis

Nasdaq 100 Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • Nasdaq 100 reversed from pivotal resistance level 12200.00
  • Likely to fall to support level 11600.00

Nasdaq 100 index recently reversed from the pivotal resistance level 12200.00 (previous monthly high from December), intersecting with the upper daily Bollinger Band and the 50% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse from August.

The downward reversal from the resistance level 12200.00 created the daily Japanese candlesticks reversal pattern Bearish Engulfing.

Nasdaq 100 index can be expected to fall further toward the next support level 11600.00 (low of the previous daily Hammer from last week).

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.