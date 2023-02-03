EUR/USD pair moved into a short-term bearish zone below 1.1000

Fri, Feb 03, 2023 @ 13:07 GMT
The Euro started a downside correction from the 1.1035 zone against the US Dollar. The EUR/USD pair traded below the 1.1000 level to move into a short-term bearish zone.

The pair even traded below the 1.0980 level and the 50 hourly simple moving average. The bears pushed the pair below a connecting bullish trend line with support at 1.0945 on the hourly chart. An immediate resistance is near the 1.0950 level.

The first major resistance is near 1.0980 on FXOpen. A break above the 1.0980 resistance level could start another increase. In the stated case, it could rise towards the 1.1035 resistance.

Conversely, the pair might continue to move down below 1.0890. The next key support is near 1.0855, below the pair could drop towards the 1.0820 level. Any more losses might send the pair towards the 1.0800 level in the near term.

FXOpen is a global Forex and CFD Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over 16 years of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major brokerage that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers a choice of platforms, including the popular MT4 and MT5 platforms, with a wide range of trading instruments with spreads from 0.0 pips: 600+ FX, index, share, commodity and cryptocurrency CFDs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology, allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers. CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing your money. PAMM is only available in certain jurisdictions. Cryptocurrency CFDs are not available to Retail clients at FXOpen UK.

