DXY: Are Bears Strong Enough to Lower Price to 97.307?

The current DXY structure suggests that we are at the end of a global corrective trend.

It is assumed that the bears form a triple zigzag pattern Ⓦ-Ⓧ-Ⓨ-Ⓧ-Ⓩ. It seems that the sub-waves Ⓦ-Ⓧ-Ⓨ-Ⓧ have already been completed.

In the near future, the price depreciation is expected to continue in the primary wave Ⓩ, it is also similar to the intermediate triple zigzag (W)-(X)-(Y)-(X)-(Z). The market is now in its sub-wave (Z).

The price may fall to 97.307. At that level, wave Ⓩ will be at 123.6 % of wave Ⓨ.

Let’s consider an alternative scenario in which the last part of the bullish correction trend is being built – a triple zigzag w-x-y-x-z, in other words, wave z is being formed.

Wave z can take the form of a zigzag Ⓐ-Ⓑ-Ⓒ. The first impulse Ⓐ and the correction Ⓑ in the form of an intermediate double zigzag are already completed.

The entire wave z may end near 115.75. At that level, it will be at the 76.4% Fibonacci extension of wave y.