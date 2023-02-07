Tue, Feb 07, 2023 @ 12:11 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEURJPY Lacks Direction as Near-Term Outlook Turns Neutral Again

EURJPY Lacks Direction as Near-Term Outlook Turns Neutral Again

XM.com
By XM.com

EURJPY has found a strong resistance level near the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the up leg from 124.40 to 148.40 at 142.70 once again, which is also acting as an upper boundary of the short-term consolidation area. The pair penetrated the long-term symmetrical triangle to the upside in the previous couple of sessions, but it seems to be a false bullish sign for traders.

According to the technical oscillators, the RSI is sloping down in the positive region and is standing near the neutral threshold of 50, while the MACD ticked above the zero level with weak momentum.

If sellers manage to close decisively below the downtrend line and the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) at 141.00, the 139.90 support could deter the price from encountering the 38.2% Fibonacci of 139.20. Falling below this, the lower boundary of the channel at 138.00 could attract more attention before shifting the outlook to strongly bearish towards 137.40 and the 50.0% Fibonacci of 136.35.

To the upside, an initial important resistance region near the 142.70 mark could prove difficult to overrun. Conquering this, the 146.70-147.10 zone could halt the climb towards the eight-year peak of 148.40.

All in all, EURJPY looks neutral in the short-term timeframe and still bearish in the medium-term. Any successful jump above the 23.6% Fibonacci of 142.70 may switch the broader outlook to slightly bullish.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.