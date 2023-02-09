USD/CHF Attempts to Bounce

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The US dollar remains supported by Powell ‘s comment that rates will stay higher for a while. The choppy action on the daily chart is a sign of compression as both sides wrestle for the next major move. A tentative break above the previous high of 0.9290 took out some selling pressure. If the pullback is contained above 0.9130, the bulls may see it as a floor and start to push higher. 0.9220 is a fresh resistance and a close above 0.9290 would extend gains to the year’s high at 0.9400. The recent swing low of 0.9050 is a critical support.