US Oil Looks to Bottom Out

WTI crude edges higher over smaller-than-expected US inventories. A bounce off the daily demand zone around 73.00 indicates that sentiment has stabilised for now. A bullish RSI divergence showed a slowdown in the bearish drive, then clearing the immediate resistance of 77.50 further eased the downward pressure in the short-term and may help the bulls regain a bit of confidence. 79.60 is the next resistance and the daily double top at 82.50 is a major barrier to lift to turn the market mood around. 75.00 is the first support.