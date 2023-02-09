US Oil Looks to Bottom Out

Thu, Feb 09, 2023 @ 09:37 GMT
WTI crude edges higher over smaller-than-expected US inventories. A bounce off the daily demand zone around 73.00 indicates that sentiment has stabilised for now. A bullish RSI divergence showed a slowdown in the bearish drive, then clearing the immediate resistance of 77.50 further eased the downward pressure in the short-term and may help the bulls regain a bit of confidence. 79.60 is the next resistance and the daily double top at 82.50 is a major barrier to lift to turn the market mood around. 75.00 is the first support.

