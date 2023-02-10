EUR/USD: Cycle Correction Nears Completion Level

Fri, Feb 10, 2023 @ 11:31 GMT
Orbex
By Orbex

We talked about the EURUSD pair a few reviews ago. The construction of a bearish cycle impulse, consisting of five main sub-waves I-II-III-IV-V, continues.

Most likely, correction IV is under development. This complex correction looks like a triple zigzag consisting of primary sub-waves.

The primary sub-waves look complete. The development of the last sub-wave is expected in the near future. It can form a zigzag (A)-(B)-(C). Impulse (C) is needed to complete this zigzag. Its end is possible at 1.122.

At that level, correction IV will be at 61.8% of impulse III.

Let’s look at the second option. According to this view, cycle correction IV has been completed. It is a triple zigzag.

Now we can notice the development of the initial part of the cycle wave V, which may take the form of a primary impulse, its possible structure is shown by trend lines.

It is assumed that the bears can re-go to the minimum of 0.953, at which a large impulse wave III was completed.

Orbex
Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

