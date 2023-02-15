Wed, Feb 15, 2023 @ 12:57 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBP/JPY: Will the Bullish Trend Reach 176.39?

GBP/JPY: Will the Bullish Trend Reach 176.39?

Orbex
By Orbex

GBPJPY seems to be forming a large correction pattern – a triple zigzag Ⓦ-Ⓧ-Ⓨ-Ⓧ-Ⓩ, or rather its final part – the wave Ⓩ. It may take the form of an intermediate double zigzag (W)-(X)-(Y).

It is assumed that two sub-waves (W) and (X) have already been formed. Now the last actionary wave (Y) is being built, which can take the form of a double zigzag W-X-Y. To complete this double zigzag , a minor sub-wave Y is needed.

The bulls are targeting at 176.39. At that level, wave (Y) will be at 76.4% of previous actionary wave (W).

Let’s consider an alternative scenario, as seen above. According to this, a bearish intervening wave x is formed. It can end in the form of a triple zigzag, for the construction of which a final sub-wave Ⓩ is needed.

The current structure of the primary wave Ⓩ suggests an intermediate triple zigzag (W)-(X)-(Y)-(X)-(Z). The first four zigzag sub-waves have already been completed. In the near future, we expect a fall in the sub-wave (Z) to 148.27.

At the specified level, wave Ⓩ will be at 123.6% of actionary wave Ⓨ.

Orbex
Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.