Fri, Feb 17, 2023 @ 08:56 GMT
AUD/USD Fails to Rebound

Orbex
By Orbex

The Australian dollar slipped on downbeat inflation expectations and unemployment rate. A break below the daily support of 0.6870 has put the aussie under pressure, with a sharp fall suggesting that a number of buyers have scrambled for the exit. Then a hesitant bounce has failed to secure a foothold above the psychological level of 0.7000, which indicates stiff selling pressure. The latest drop below 0.6860 shows that the bears have doubled down and the sell-off may resume towards 0.6800. 0.6930 is a fresh resistance.

Orbex
Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

