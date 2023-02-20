Mon, Feb 20, 2023 @ 12:25 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSD/JPY: Recovery Losing Traction But Bias Remains With Bulls Above 10DMA

USD/JPY: Recovery Losing Traction But Bias Remains With Bulls Above 10DMA

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

The USDJPY is holding in sideways mode for the third consecutive day and looking for fresh direction signal.

Recovery from 127.22 (2023 low of Jan 6) peaked at 135.11 on Friday (two-month high), but subsequent easing left a daily candle with long upper shadow, signaling that bulls might be running out of steam.

Daily studies remain in bullish setup, but stochastic is about to emerge from overbought territory and warning extended consolidation or correction.

Pivotal supports at 133.05/132.72 (broken Fibo 23.6% of 151.94/127.22 / 10DMA) are in focus and should contain dips to keep bulls in play for fresh push higher.

Conversely, clear break of these supports would weaken near-term structure and risk deeper pullback towards key supports at 132.08/131.84 (Fibo 38.2% of 127.22/135.11 recovery leg / daily cloud) loss of which would signal reversal.

Res: 135.11; 136.66; 136.94; 137.54.
Sup: 133.60; 133.05; 132.72; 132.08.

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.