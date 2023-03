NZDCHF reversed from support level 0.5750

Likely to rise to resistance level 0.5830

NZDCHF recently reversed up from the key support level 0.5750 (former resistance from September, which also stopped the previous minor impulse wave 1).

The support level 0.5750 coincided with the 50% Fibonacci correction of the previous upward ABC correction from the start of October.

NZDCHF can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 0.5830 (top of the previous wave 2).