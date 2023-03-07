Technical Outlook and Review

DXY:

Price has broke an ascending support along with an Ichimoku cloud triggering a potential bearish move. There’s a strong 1st resistance at 104.61 too which is an overlap resistance. Price could drop from here towards 1st support at 103.76 which is an overlap support that lines up with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement.

If price breaks that level, then the next key support is all the way down at 102.58 which is the overlap support and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement.

EUR/USD:

Price is testing a major resistance at 1.0697 which is a multiple swing high resistance. A reversal from here could see prices pushed down to 1.0577 which is the recent swing low support.

Price breaking this 1st resistance could see it rise to 2nd resistance at 1.0805 which is a key overlap resistance that lines up with the 50% Fibonacci retracement.

GBP/USD:

Price is seeing a descending resistance line push prices down towards our 1st support at 1.1923 which is a multiple swing low support. It’s worth noting that price is also seeing bearish momentum from the Ichimoku cloud, which could add to the conviction we have of price being pushed lower.

In terms of resistance, our 1st resistance is at 1.2144 which is a multiple swing high resistance that lines up with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement.

USD/CHF:

USDCHF has dropped strongly as forecasted. We’re seeing the first major support at 0.9283 which is a 50% Fibonacci retracement and a pullback support. If price breaks that level, the next major support level price might drop to 0.9220.

USD/JPY:

Price has recently broken an ascending support but is facing support from the bullish Ichimoku cloud. It needs to break this Ichimoku cloud along with the intermediate overlap support at 135.98 to trigger a drop to 1st support at 134.46 – which is an overlap support that lines up with the major 38.2% Fibonacci retracement.

AUD/USD:

Price is seeing strong bearish momentum from a long term descending resistance line. Along with that, we can see the bearish Ichimoku cloud push prices further down. The 1st support that needs to be broken is 0.6696 which is a multiple swing low support – if price breaks this level, then the next key support level would be down at 0.6640 which is another multiple swing low support.

NZD/USD:

Price is being squeezed between a descending resistance line and an ascending support line along with an intermediate support at 0.6176. It’s worth noting that there’s strong bearish momentum from the Ichimoku cloud.

Price needs to break the intermediate support to trigger the move down to major support at 0.6131.

USD/CAD:

Price is seeing strong bullish momentum from the ascending support line and the bullish Ichimoku cloud. This could push prices up further towards 1.3667 which is a major swing high resistance. It’s worth noting that there’s a short term descending resistance line that is pushing and squeezing prices a bit.

If price were to break the ascending support line, the next key support is down at 1.3519 which is an overlap support that lines up with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement.

DJ30:

Price is no wrestling major overlap resistance at 33474 which also happens to be a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement. If price reverses from here, the first support it could drop to is 33205 which is a pullback support and a short term 38.2% Fibonacci retracement.

If price breaks down the 1st resistance, then it could rise up to 2nd resistance at 33839 which is a bigger 61.8% Fibonacci retracement.

GER30:

Price is now testing major swing high resistance at 15657 and if price were to break this level, the next overlap resistance from the D1 timeframe is at 15851.

However, if price were to reverse from here, the next major support is down at 15234 which is an overlap support.

BTC/USD:

Price is in a descending channel and seeing our 1st resistance at 22910 which is a Fibonacci retracement and a pullback resistance. If price reverses from this level, we could see the bearish momentum take prices lower to 21367 which is an overlap support.

It’s worth noting that price has finally broken a long term ascending support-turned-resistance line which suggests that we might be seeing a longer term shift to bearish momentum.

US500

Price is testing a major overlap resistance at 4073 which also lines up with a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement.. If price were to reverse from this level, we could see it drop to the 1st support level at 3995 which also happens to be an overlap support and a 50% Fibonacci retracement.

Breaking that support could see a further drop to 3918 which is a recent swing low support.

ETH/USD:

Price is in a bearish descending channel with our 1st resistance at 1591 and the 1st support really near at 1549. Price is currently being squeezed between these 2 levels and a break of either should either see prices with recent multi-swing high resistance at 1679 or recent swing low support at 1462.

WTI/USD:

We’re seeing price test major resistance at 80.81 which is a recent swing high resistance. It is worth noting that price is seeing a recent ascending support line suggesting that there might be bullish momentum. A push from here could see prices test recent multi-swing high resistance at 82.63.

If price were to break the ascending support along with the recent 1st support at 79.76, we could see a bigger drop to 2nd support at 77.48 which is an overlap support and 50% Fibonacci retracement.

XAU/USD (GOLD):

Price is approaching our 1st resistance at 1865 which is an overlap resistance along with a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement. If price were to react off this level, we could see it drop back down to the 1st support level which is a major overlap support – breaking that level would then trigger a drop to 2nd support at 1804 which is a recent swing low support.