CADCHF Wave Analysis

CADCHF reversed from strong support level 0.6825

Likely to rise to resistance level 0.6925

CADCHF currency pair recently reversed up from the strong support level 0.6825 (which is the lower boundary of the narrow sideways price range inside which the pair has been trading from January).

The support level 0.6825 was further strengthened by the lower daily Bollinger Band.

CADCHF can be expected to rise further to the next resistance level 0.6925 (upper border of the active sideways price range).