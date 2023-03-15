Wed, Mar 15, 2023 @ 12:38 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBP/USD Tests Resistance

GBP/USD Tests Resistance

Orbex
By Orbex

The US dollar struggles as data show a slowdown in headline inflation in February. Cable’s recovery above 1.2050 then the double top at 1.2140 has put the pair back on track after a three-month long consolidation. 1.2050 has turned into a support to keep the latest momentum going while 1.1900 further down is where the bulls would draw a line in the sand. A close above the mid-February spike of 1.2220 may extend gains to this year’s high at 1.2430, which would be a step closer to a bullish continuation in the medium-term.

Orbex
Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.