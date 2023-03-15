GBP/USD Tests Resistance

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The US dollar struggles as data show a slowdown in headline inflation in February. Cable’s recovery above 1.2050 then the double top at 1.2140 has put the pair back on track after a three-month long consolidation. 1.2050 has turned into a support to keep the latest momentum going while 1.1900 further down is where the bulls would draw a line in the sand. A close above the mid-February spike of 1.2220 may extend gains to this year’s high at 1.2430, which would be a step closer to a bullish continuation in the medium-term.