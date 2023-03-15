XAU/USD Grinds Supply Aarea

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Gold keeps the high ground as the US dollar remains under pressure across the board. On the daily chart, solid bullish candles have sent the price to the supply area around 1915 at the start of the February sell-off. As the RSI comes off the overbought zone the bulls could use some breathing room before they would push even higher. 1874 is the immediate support to gauge the strength of follow-up bids. Further down, 1845 near the moving averages sits at the origin of the bullish breakout, making it an important support.