USDCHF Wave Analysis

  • USDCHF reversed from support level 0.9075
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 0.9425

USDCHF currency pair recently reversed up from the strong support level 0.9075 (which has been repeatedly reversing the price from the middle of January).

The upward reversal from the support level 0.9075 created the daily Japanese candlesticks reversal pattern Morning Star.

USDCHF currency pair can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 0.9425 (which stopped the previous intermediate correction (2) with the daily Evening Star earlier this month).

