GBPCAD Finds Strong Resistance at 1.6870

GBPCAD traded slightly lower this week, after hitting resistance at 1.6870 on March 23. Overall, though, the pair is still trading above the uptrend line drawn from the low of September 28, as well as above all the plotted moving averages. Therefore, even if the retreat continues for a while longer, the bulls could still take the reins from near the uptrend line or the low of March 16 at 1.6525.

Both the short-term oscillators suggest that, indeed, the setback could extend a bit more. The RSI topped slightly below its 70 line and is now pointing down, while in the stochastic, the %K line is lying below the %D and is heading towards the 20 level.

If the bulls are willing to take charge from near the 1.6525 area, they may need to push the action above 1.6870 for the prevailing uptrend to resume. Such a rebound would confirm a higher high and may see scope for advances towards the 1.7370 area, marked by the high of February 21. If that zone doesn’t hold either, the next stop may be at 1.7600, which acted as a ceiling between April and September 2021.

The move that might turn the outlook to flat may be a dip below 1.6525, while the bears could claim full control if the pair drops below 1.6075. Should this happen, a lower low will be confirmed and the slide may stretch towards the 1.5810 hurdle, the break of which could carry larger bearish implications, perhaps setting the stage for declines towards the 1.5295 area, marked by the low of November 9.

Summing up, GBPCAD remains above the uptrend line drawn from the low of September 28, but a break above 1.6870 may be needed to signal the resumption of the prevailing uptrend.