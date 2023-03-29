Wed, Mar 29, 2023 @ 17:34 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBPCAD Finds Strong Resistance at 1.6870

GBPCAD Finds Strong Resistance at 1.6870

XM.com
By XM.com

GBPCAD traded slightly lower this week, after hitting resistance at 1.6870 on March 23. Overall, though, the pair is still trading above the uptrend line drawn from the low of September 28, as well as above all the plotted moving averages. Therefore, even if the retreat continues for a while longer, the bulls could still take the reins from near the uptrend line or the low of March 16 at 1.6525.

Both the short-term oscillators suggest that, indeed, the setback could extend a bit more. The RSI topped slightly below its 70 line and is now pointing down, while in the stochastic, the %K line is lying below the %D and is heading towards the 20 level.

If the bulls are willing to take charge from near the 1.6525 area, they may need to push the action above 1.6870 for the prevailing uptrend to resume. Such a rebound would confirm a higher high and may see scope for advances towards the 1.7370 area, marked by the high of February 21. If that zone doesn’t hold either, the next stop may be at 1.7600, which acted as a ceiling between April and September 2021.

The move that might turn the outlook to flat may be a dip below 1.6525, while the bears could claim full control if the pair drops below 1.6075. Should this happen, a lower low will be confirmed and the slide may stretch towards the 1.5810 hurdle, the break of which could carry larger bearish implications, perhaps setting the stage for declines towards the 1.5295 area, marked by the low of November 9.

Summing up, GBPCAD remains above the uptrend line drawn from the low of September 28, but a break above 1.6870 may be needed to signal the resumption of the prevailing uptrend.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.