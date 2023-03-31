Fri, Mar 31, 2023 @ 06:01 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBPUSD Wave Analysis

GBPUSD Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • GBPUSD broke resistance level 1.22664
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 1.2440

GBPUSD rising after the pair broke above the resistance level 1.22664 (top of the previous correction 2 from the middle of February).

The breakout of the resistance level 1.22664 continues the active short-term impulse wave C, which belongs to the intermediate ABC correction (2) from the start of March.

Given the strong uptrend and the widespread dollar sales, GBPUSD currency pair can then be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 1.2440 (monthly high from December and January and the target price for the completion of the active impulse wave C).

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.