Fri, Mar 31, 2023 @ 09:46 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBPJPY Surpasses the Descending Line, Suggesting More Gains

GBPJPY Surpasses the Descending Line, Suggesting More Gains

XM.com
By XM.com

GBPJPY is extending its buying interest above the medium-term descending line and the simple moving averages (SMAs), suggesting more gains in the near term. The pair rebounded off the 158.45 support and the long-term uptrend line, with the next crucial resistance level coming from the 166.00 psychological mark.

From the technical perspective, the RSI is heading north in the bullish territory and is approaching the overbought region, while the MACD is extending its movement above its trigger and zero lines.

In the positive scenario, immediate resistance would come from the 166.00 key level ahead of the next peak of 169.30, registered in December 2022. More advances could open the way for a retest of the top at 172.20, achieved in October 2022.

On the other hand, a decline below the 200-day SMA may take the price to re-challenge the short-term SMAs around 161.70 before meeting the 158.45 support. Beneath this level, which overlaps with the uptrend line, the 155.35-156.80 zone may halt the bearish actions towards 148.80.

To sum up, the current short-term bias is bullish as the pair jumped above the significant downtrend line of the triangle as well as the long-term phase.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.