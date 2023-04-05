Are the Bulls Back for Bitcoin?

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Hey, have you heard about the latest news on de-dollarization? It’s the process of shifting away from the US Dollar (USD) as the world’s reserve currency for trading oil and other commodities. The USD has been facing many problems lately, such as rising inflation, declining geopolitical relations, and the erosion of trust in banks and the Federal Reserve. As a result, many countries are moving towards using their currencies instead. For instance, China has already signed agreements with Australia, Russia, Japan, Brazil, and Iran to use their national currencies for trade. Moreover, the BRICS member countries are discussing the possibility of creating their currency backed not by gold but by land and rare earth metals. This could significantly weaken the USD’s presence in global economic activity and boost cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. Exciting times are ahead for global currencies, don’t you think?

BTCUSD – Weekly Timeframe

The weekly timeframe of BTCUSD is currently at a drop-base-drop supply zone. It is expected that we will get to see some minor initial reactions from the supply zone. The overall market direction, however, looks largely bullish based on the break above the previously marked highs. The trendline support and the 100-period moving average are in perfect alignment. Combining that with the drop-base-rally demand zone, we have credible confirmations of the bullish sentiment.

Analysts’ Expectations:

Direction: Bullish

Target: $37124

Invalidation: $19506

Based on the technical breakdown indicating a change in the market from a bearish to a bullish sentiment, it is safe to conclude that the Bulls might just be gearing up to resume the bullish movement once the retracement move is completed.

CONCLUSION

The trading of CFDs comes at a risk. Thus, to succeed, you have to manage risks properly. To avoid costly mistakes while you look to trade these opportunities, be sure to do your due diligence and manage your risk appropriately.