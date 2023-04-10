Mon, Apr 10, 2023 @ 11:57 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGold Price Technical Analysis

Gold Price Technical Analysis

FXOpen
By FXOpen

On the hourly chart at FXOpen, Gold price started a downside correction from the $2,030 zone against the US Dollar. The price fell below the $2,015 level to move into a short-term bearish zone.

There was a clear move below the $2,005 level and the 50-hour simple moving average. It is now consolidating losses, with immediate resistance on the upside near a bearish trendline at $2,005.

The next important resistance could be near the 50-hour simple moving average at $2,015, above which the price could extend its rally towards the $2,030 level. Any more gains might send the price toward $2,050.

On the downside, immediate support is near the $1,990 level. The next major support is near the $1,975 level, below which the price might decline toward the $1,950 support level in the near term.

FXOpen
FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
FXOpen is a global Forex and CFD Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over 16 years of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major brokerage that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers a choice of platforms, including the popular MT4 and MT5 platforms, with a wide range of trading instruments with spreads from 0.0 pips: 600+ FX, index, share, commodity and cryptocurrency CFDs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology, allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers. CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing your money. PAMM is only available in certain jurisdictions. Cryptocurrency CFDs are not available to Retail clients at FXOpen UK.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.