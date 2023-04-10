FTSE 100 Wave Analysis

Mon, Apr 10, 2023 @ 23:23 GMT
  • FTSE 100 broke key resistance level 7600.00
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 7800.00

FTSE 100 index recently broke the key resistance level 7600.00 (former top of the impulse wave 1 from the middle of March).

The breakout of the resistance level 7600.00 coincided with the breakout of the 50% Fibonacci correction of the previous sharp downward impulse wave C from the start of last month.

Given the strong daily uptrend, FTSE 100 index can then be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 7800.00.

