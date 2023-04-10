FTSE 100 Wave Analysis

FTSE 100 broke key resistance level 7600.00

Likely to rise to resistance level 7800.00

FTSE 100 index recently broke the key resistance level 7600.00 (former top of the impulse wave 1 from the middle of March).

The breakout of the resistance level 7600.00 coincided with the breakout of the 50% Fibonacci correction of the previous sharp downward impulse wave C from the start of last month.

Given the strong daily uptrend, FTSE 100 index can then be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 7800.00.