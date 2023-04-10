FTSE 100 Wave Analysis

- FTSE 100 broke key resistance level 7600.00
- Likely to rise to resistance level 7800.00
FTSE 100 index recently broke the key resistance level 7600.00 (former top of the impulse wave 1 from the middle of March).
The breakout of the resistance level 7600.00 coincided with the breakout of the 50% Fibonacci correction of the previous sharp downward impulse wave C from the start of last month.
Given the strong daily uptrend, FTSE 100 index can then be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 7800.00.