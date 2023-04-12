Wed, Apr 12, 2023 @ 04:48 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisCrude Oil Price Rally Could Extend As Market Awaits FOMC Minutes

Crude Oil Price Rally Could Extend As Market Awaits FOMC Minutes

Titan FX
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • Crude oil prices gained pace and cleared the $80 resistance.
  • It is now facing resistance near $81.60 on the 4-hour chart.
  • EUR/USD and GBP/USD are showing signs of more gains.
  • The US CPI could decline from 6% to 5.2% in March 2023 (YoY).

Crude Oil Price Technical Analysis

Crude oil prices started a fresh increase above the $74 resistance against the US Dollar. The price was able to clear the $78 resistance to move further into a positive zone.

Looking at the 4-hour chart of XTI/USD, the price even settled above the $78.50 pivot level, the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hour), and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hour).

Finally, there was a break above the $80 barrier. The price is now facing resistance near the $81.60 zone and recently started a consolidation phase. The next major resistance is near the $82.50 zone.

A clear move above the $82.50 resistance could open the doors for another steady increase toward $83.80 or even $84.00. If not, there is a risk of a downside correction after the FOMC meeting minutes.

Immediate support is now forming near the $78.00 zone. The next major support sits near the $76.00 level. Any more losses might call for a test of the $74.00 support zone or the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hour) in the coming days.

Looking at EUR/USD, the pair is holding gains above the 1.0820 level and might aim for a fresh increase above the 1.0925 level.

Economic Releases to Watch Today

  • US Consumer Price Index for March 2023 (MoM) – Forecast +0.3%, versus +0.4% previous.
  • US Consumer Price Index for March 2023 (YoY) – Forecast +5.2%, versus +6.0% previous.
  • US Consumer Price Index Ex Food & Energy for March 2023 (YoY) – Forecast +5.6%, versus +5.5% previous.
  • BoC Interest Rate Decision – Forecast 4.5%, versus 4.5% previous.
  • FOMC Minutes.
Titan FX
Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.