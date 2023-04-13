Bitcoin: On the Nature Of Breakdown of Psychological $30K Level

Thu, Apr 13, 2023 @ 05:13 GMT
On Tuesday, the price of Bitcoin exceeded $30,000 per coin for the first time since June 2022. The news has become a trend in the media and social networks, community members express opinions that in the future the price of BTC will reach $50,000 and 100,000. How optimistic is the $30,000 breakout?

Judging by its nature (1), buyers are unsure as the length of the candles decreases while the price rises above the psychological level – quite unlike the more aggressive nature of the bullish breakout (2) of the $25k level.

In this regard, the role of resistance levels increases:

3→ is built on the height of the range $26,800-29,000;

4→ is built as the border of the ascending channel.

By the ability to stay on the achieved heights against the backdrop of today’s session full of important news, it will be possible to judge the true strength of the bulls.

