Thu, Apr 13, 2023 @ 11:57 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBP/JPY Consolidating Within a Bullish Running Triangle

GBP/JPY Consolidating Within a Bullish Running Triangle

Elliott Wave Financial Service
By Elliott Wave Financial Service

GBPJPY pair is still at the highs on a daily chart, which looks like a consolidation within uptrend, ideally as a bigger bullish running triangle pattern within higher degree wave (4).

Currently we are tracking final stages of a complex w-x-y rally into wave D that can cause another wave E slow down. So, once a triangle fully unfolds, be aware of a retest of the highs for wave (5) of a higher degree wave C/B.

The running triangle is a region of horizontal price movement, a consolidation of a prior move, and it is composed of “threes.” That means each of the A-B-C-D-E waves have three subwaves.

Elliott Wave Financial Service
Elliott Wave Financial Servicehttp://www.ew-forecast.com/
Trading forex, futures or futures options carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your initial investment; therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Our website and the information provided here should not be relied upon as a substitute for extensive independent research before making your investment decisions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.