USDCHF Wave Analysis

  • USDCHF under strong bearish pressure
  • Likely to fall to support level 0.8800

USDCHF under the strong bearish pressure after the pair broke the support area located between the support levels 0.9020 and 0.8920 (former multi-month low from 2021).

The breakout of this support area accelerated the active intermediate impulse wave (3) from March.

USDCHF can then be expected to fall further toward the next support level 0.8800 (which stopped the weekly downtrend at the start of 2021, target price for the completion of the active impulse wave (3)).

FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

