Fri, Apr 14, 2023 @ 08:50 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisElliott Wave Analysis: Lower Inflation Boosts Stocks and EUR/USD Upside Potential

Elliott Wave Analysis: Lower Inflation Boosts Stocks and EUR/USD Upside Potential

Elliott Wave Financial Service
By Elliott Wave Financial Service

PPI figures fell in the US as reported yesterday so lower inflation helped stocks to found buyers while USD is coming down. However, US yields are not that volatile yet, mostly just sideways. But as long as stocks are up, USD can be headed even lower, especially vs the EUR where higher rates can still be needed to bring down inflation. Looking at the EURUSD pair, we see it trading at new 2023 highs. possibly still in C wave but with room for more upside to complete a five wave rise from 1.090, possibly near 1.11-1.1150 area. Any drop back below 1.0973 can be an indication for a temporary top.

DAX is bullish, but approaching to fifth wave resistance

Elliott Wave Financial Service
Elliott Wave Financial Servicehttp://www.ew-forecast.com/
Trading forex, futures or futures options carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your initial investment; therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Our website and the information provided here should not be relied upon as a substitute for extensive independent research before making your investment decisions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.