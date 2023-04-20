Bitcoin Price Dips But Key Uptrend Support Intact

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Key Highlights

Bitcoin price started a downside correction below $30,000.

BTC is still above a key bullish trend line with support at $28,900 on the 4-hour chart.

EUR/USD could attempt a fresh increase above 1.1000.

The US Initial Jobless Claims could rise from 239K to 240K.

Bitcoin Price Technical Analysis

Bitcoin price struggled to clear the $31,000 resistance zone. BTC/USD started a downside correction below the $30,500 and $30,200 support levels.

Looking at the 4-hour chart, the price gained pace after it broke the $30,000 pivot level. It dipped below the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $27,216 swing low to the $31,015 high.

The price is now near a key bullish trend line with support at $28,900 on the 4-hour chart. The main support sits near the $28,800 level and the 100 simple moving average (red, 4 hours).

The 61.8% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $27,216 swing low to the $31,015 high is also near $28,680. If there is a downside break and a close below $28,680, bitcoin might start another decline in the coming days toward the 200 simple moving average (green, 4 hours).

On the upside, the price is facing resistance near the $30,000 level. The first major resistance is near the $30,450 level (a multi-touch zone).

A successful close above the $30,450 level might spark another bullish wave. In the stated case, the price may perhaps rise toward the $31,220 level.

Any more gains could set the pace for a larger increase to $32,000.

Economic Releases