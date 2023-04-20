Bitcoin Price Dips But Key Uptrend Support Intact

Thu, Apr 20, 2023 @ 05:49 GMT
Key Highlights

  • Bitcoin price started a downside correction below $30,000.
  • BTC is still above a key bullish trend line with support at $28,900 on the 4-hour chart.
  • EUR/USD could attempt a fresh increase above 1.1000.
  • The US Initial Jobless Claims could rise from 239K to 240K.

Bitcoin Price Technical Analysis

Bitcoin price struggled to clear the $31,000 resistance zone. BTC/USD started a downside correction below the $30,500 and $30,200 support levels.

Looking at the 4-hour chart, the price gained pace after it broke the $30,000 pivot level. It dipped below the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $27,216 swing low to the $31,015 high.

The price is now near a key bullish trend line with support at $28,900 on the 4-hour chart. The main support sits near the $28,800 level and the 100 simple moving average (red, 4 hours).

The 61.8% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $27,216 swing low to the $31,015 high is also near $28,680. If there is a downside break and a close below $28,680, bitcoin might start another decline in the coming days toward the 200 simple moving average (green, 4 hours).

On the upside, the price is facing resistance near the $30,000 level. The first major resistance is near the $30,450 level (a multi-touch zone).

A successful close above the $30,450 level might spark another bullish wave. In the stated case, the price may perhaps rise toward the $31,220 level.

Any more gains could set the pace for a larger increase to $32,000.

Economic Releases

  • US Initial Jobless Claims – Forecast 240K, versus 239K previous.
  • US Existing Home Sales for March 2023 (MoM) – Forecast +1.5%, versus +14.5% previous.
