Tue, Apr 25, 2023 @ 15:11 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEURCAD Wave Analysis

EURCAD Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • EURCAD under bullish pressure
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 1.5090

EURCAD currency pair under the bullish pressure after the price broke the resistance level 1.4923 (which stopped the previous impulse wave 1 in the middle of March).

The breakout of the resistance level 1.4923 accelerated the active impulse wave 3 which belongs to the intermediate impulse wave (5) from February.

Given the clear daily uptrend, EURCAD can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 1.5090 (target for the completion of the active impulse wave 3).

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.