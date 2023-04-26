AUDUSD Analysis: Breakout of Important Support

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Yesterday’s report showed that inflation in Australia in the first quarter of 2023 fell from a 33-year high. The consumer price index rose only by 1.4% in annual terms, although analysts had expected +1.9%.

Now market participants are focusing on the meeting of the Reserve Bank of Australia on May 2; it is expected that it will resume raising rates and thereby complete the pause made after a series of 10 increases.

Reacting to the news, the Australian dollar broke through the low of April, while the daily AUDUSD chart shows that the market as a whole looks weak, because:

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

→ important support (1), which has been in effect since autumn 2022, has been breached;

→ rebounds from this line were weak, the price did not reach the median line (2);

→ MA (200) points down.

The bears may make even more progress today, as at 15:30 (GMT+3) the US GDP and unemployment news will be published, which may strengthen the USD.