Wed, Apr 26, 2023 @ 12:07 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisAUDUSD Analysis: Breakout of Important Support

AUDUSD Analysis: Breakout of Important Support

FXOpen
By FXOpen

Yesterday’s report showed that inflation in Australia in the first quarter of 2023 fell from a 33-year high. The consumer price index rose only by 1.4% in annual terms, although analysts had expected +1.9%.

Now market participants are focusing on the meeting of the Reserve Bank of Australia on May 2; it is expected that it will resume raising rates and thereby complete the pause made after a series of 10 increases.

Reacting to the news, the Australian dollar broke through the low of April, while the daily AUDUSD chart shows that the market as a whole looks weak, because:

→ important support (1), which has been in effect since autumn 2022, has been breached;

→ rebounds from this line were weak, the price did not reach the median line (2);

→ MA (200) points down.

The bears may make even more progress today, as at 15:30 (GMT+3) the US GDP and unemployment news will be published, which may strengthen the USD.

FXOpen
FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
FXOpen is a global Forex and CFD Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over 16 years of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major brokerage that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers a choice of platforms, including the popular MT4 and MT5 platforms, with a wide range of trading instruments with spreads from 0.0 pips: 600+ FX, index, share, commodity and cryptocurrency CFDs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology, allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers. CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing your money. PAMM is only available in certain jurisdictions. Cryptocurrency CFDs are not available to Retail clients at FXOpen UK.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.