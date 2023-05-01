Mon, May 01, 2023 @ 03:15 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEURGBP Wave Analysis

EURGBP Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • EURGBP under bearish pressure
  • Likely to fall to support level 0.8740

EURGBP falling strongly after the price reversed down from the key resistance level 0.8860 (which has been reversing the price from March) standing near the upper daily Bollinger Band.

The downward reversal from the resistance level 0.8860 created the daily candlesticks reversal pattern Bearish Engulfing.

EURGBP can be expected to fall further toward the next support level 0.8740 (which has been reversing the price from January).

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.