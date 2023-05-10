Wed, May 10, 2023 @ 12:34 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGold Falls From Record High But 2,000 Remains Strong Support

Gold Falls From Record High But 2,000 Remains Strong Support

XM.com
By XM.com

Gold is still developing well above the 2,000 round number, remaining strongly bullish but the short-term simple moving averages (SMAs) in the 4-hour chart suggest a potential downside correction. The RSI indicator is falling in the positive area, while the MACD is heading sideways near its trigger and zero lines.

An extension of the declining move may find support at the 50-period SMA at 2,015 ahead of the 2,000 psychological mark and the 200-period SMA. Any movements beneath the latter may open the way for a more negative structure until 1,976.

On the other hand, a climb above 2,038 could add to the optimism for another bullish wave until 2,060 and the previous record high of 2,079.20.

In a nutshell, the yellow metal is bullish in the long-term timeframe but if there is a drop below the 200-period SMA, it may switch the near-term view to neutral.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.