XAG/USD: We Could See End of Bullish Trend at Top of 27.928

Fri, May 12, 2023 @ 12:47 GMT
Orbex
By Orbex

It is assumed that silver is moving inside the global corrective trend consisting of cycle waves w-x-y-x- z.

The current chart H1 shows the structure of the cycle intervening wave x, which in the near future can be completed by taking the form of a triple zigzag of the primary degree.

At the moment, the price may be in the primary wave. Perhaps this wave will be a standard zigzag, where the impulse and correction have already been completed. Wave (B) is a double zigzag.

In the near future, growth is expected in (C) approximately to 27.928, where the primary waves and will be equal.

In the second scenario, market participants can observe the development of an intermediate wave (B). As in the main version, it can be a double zigzag, however, only its first part is completed the minor wave W.

In the near future, a slight rise is possible in the second part, namely in wave X, after which a decrease is expected in the final actionary wave Y.

It is assumed that the intermediate correction (B) will be at 61.8% of impulse (A), and will end near 22.270.

Orbex
Orbex
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

