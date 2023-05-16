Tue, May 16, 2023 @ 07:28 GMT
Gold Seen in Consolidation Phase

Elliott Wave Forecast
By Elliott Wave Forecast

Gold is bullish on higher time frame charts where we expect a break to new ATH high, but ideally, this will occur after the current complex correction is completed. Notice that recovery from 1970 to 2070 was made by three waves, ideally it was wave B as part of a higher degree fourth wave that can be even a triangle. If we are correct then more slow and sideways price action will show up to complete the pattern, ideally still some time this month when we will start looking up towards 2100. If we are correct then 1958 and 1971 levels should hold as a support. If they are broken then the structure and trend will change.

Elliott Wave Forecast
Elliott Wave Forecast
ElliottWave-Forecast has built its reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, Cycles, Proprietary Pivot System, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 52 instruments including Forex majors & crosses, Commodities and a number of Equity Indices from around the World. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary Actionable Trade Setups, Market Overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & Weekly Wave Counts. Weekend Webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Elliott Wave Setup videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.

