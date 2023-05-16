Tue, May 16, 2023 @ 16:29 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisAUDUSD Continues to Trade in Sideways Manner

AUDUSD Continues to Trade in Sideways Manner

XM.com
By XM.com

AUDUSD has been in a sliding mode this week, after hitting resistance near its 50-period exponential moving average (EMA). That said, in the bigger picture, the pair has been trading sideways since February 24, with most of the price action being contained between the 0.6625 and 0.6795 barriers. Therefore, the short-term outlook for now remains neutral.

Both the short-term oscillators are detecting negative momentum. The RSI is lying below 50, but it has turned up today, while the MACD, although below zero, is still running above its trigger line. This confirms the notion of waiting for stronger momentum and price action signals over a potential sustained directional move.

The bears could claim full control upon a dip below the lower bound of the range at 0.6625, which could initially aim for the 0.6575 barrier. That barrier offered strong support back in March and more recently on April 28. That said, a break below that zone could see scope for larger bearish implications, perhaps paving the way towards the low of November 10 at 0.6385.

On the upside, a break above 0.6795 may be needed for the picture to be considered bullish. Such a break could confirm the upside exit out of the aforementioned range and may set the stage for advances towards the 0.6920 territory that offered resistance on February 20. If the bulls are not willing to stop there, then they may extend their march towards the peak of February 14 at around 0.7030.

To summarize, AUDUSD has been largely contained within a sideways range since late February, between the 0.6625 and 0.6795 barriers. Therefore, a clear escape in either direction may be needed for the next trending phase to start being examined.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.