Nikkei 225 Heading Towards the Peak of the 1990s Bubble

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

On Friday, the Japanese stock market index Nikkei 225 once again updated the maximum of the year. During this week, the bulls have overcome:

→ the psychological level of USD 30k;

→ the 2022 high around 30,800.

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The strong momentum in the Nikkei 225 market is driven by:

→ the weak yen;

→ a strong reporting season for Japanese companies;

→ the news about foreign investment, including Warren Buffett’s.

Today’s bullish momentum is supported by the latest news that US lawmakers may reach an agreement on a debt ceiling. A bipartisan deal is scheduled to be voted on in the coming days to prevent a default in the US.

The Nikkei 225 chart shows that in case of further growth, the index value may encounter resistance in the 31,500 area — here lies the line (1) of the parallel channel, which is built on a series of important extremes in 2022-2023. At the same time, reasonable investors can take advantage of optimism to take profits on longs.