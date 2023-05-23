XAU/USD: Gold Comes Under Renewed Pressure on Hawkish Fed/Debt Ceiling Deal Hopes

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Gold dips further on Tuesday, as renewed hawkish stance from Fed and optimism about debt ceiling deal improve risk sentiment and inflate dollar.

Fresh weakness eyes pivotal $1950 zone (lows of last Thu/Fri) and Fibo support at $1944 (50% retracement of $1809/$2080 rally), violation of which would add to reversal signals risk deeper fall towards targets at $1931 (100DMA) and $1926 (daily cloud base).

Weakening daily studies (rising negative momentum / daily Tenkan/Kijun-sen bear-cross) maintain near-term bearish outlook.

The price penetrated thick rising daily Ichimoku cloud and needs close within the cloud to confirm signal.

Strong resistance at $1975 (daily cloud top / former higher base) should cap upticks to keep bears in play.

Res: 1975; 1986; 1990; 2000.

Sup: 1951; 1944; 1931; 1926.