Fri, May 26, 2023 @ 09:19 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBPJPY Hovers Around 7-Year High

GBPJPY Hovers Around 7-Year High

XM.com
By XM.com

GBPJPY has been stuck in an uptrend since the beginning of the year, generating a seven-year peak of 172.77 last Wednesday. However, the pair has been flat since then, appearing to be unable to extend its recent rally.

The short-term oscillators currently suggest that bullish forces are waning but remain in control. Specifically, the RSI has flatlined above its 50-neutral mark, while the MACD histogram is softening above both zero and its red signal line.

Should buying pressures intensify, the seven-year high of 172.77 could be the first barricade for the bulls to clear. Slicing through that barricade, the pair could ascend towards levels not seen in years, where the March 2014 resistance of 173.45 could curb any upside attempts. If that barricade fails, the bulls might then attack the April 2015 high of 175.00.

Alternatively, if the positive momentum wanes and the price reverses lower, the recent support of 171.20 could act as the first line of defence. Further declines could then cease at the December resistance of 169.26, which could serve as support in the future. A dive beneath that region could trigger a decline towards the 166.83 support.

In brief, GBPJPY has been rangebound after its advance peaked at a seven-year high of 172.77.  Therefore, a failure to create a fresh higher high may open the door for a moderate downside correction. 

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.