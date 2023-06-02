Fri, Jun 02, 2023 @ 12:57 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBP/USD: Cable at Two-Week High above 1.25 ahead of US Labor Report

GBP/USD: Cable at Two-Week High above 1.25 ahead of US Labor Report

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

Cable is establishing above 1.2500 mark, in extension of six-day rally from 1.2310 higher base, boosted by hawkish BoE outlook, with the latest acceleration sparked by fresh weakness of the US dollar, as tensions about debt ceiling eased.

Bulls cracked pivotal Fibo barrier at 1.2538 (61.8% of 1.2679/1.2310 pullback) with break here to add to positive signals and unmask key barrier at 1.2679 (2023 high of May 10), although strongly overbought stochastic and fading bullish momentum warn that bulls may take a breather.

Near-term bias is expected to remain bullish while the action stays above 1.2500 handle.

Markets focus on US labor data for fresh signals, with weak May numbers to relax bets on Fed rate hikes and raise pressure on greenback.

Conversely, the pound would face increased headwinds on upbeat US job numbers.

Res: 1.2550; 1.2592; 1.2640; 1.2679.
Sup: 1.2544; 1.2500; 1.2451; 1.2414.

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

Is it Possible to Trade Part Time?

Times To Trade

Questions You Need To Ask Yourself Before You Enter A Trade

Thinking in Probabilities

What is an AB=CD Pattern?

Understanding Risk:Reward For Real Success

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.